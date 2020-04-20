Red Cross Honors Volunteers During National Volunteer Week

With National Volunteer Week taking place from April 19 through 25, the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming honor its volunteers who are helping people in need, even during the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local Red Cross volunteers are still providing care and comfort after disasters of all sizes, including home fires. In April alone, the Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming volunteers helped 52 people affected by these crises.

Volunteers are providing relief services after home fires virtually because of the pandemic, in coordination with local fire departments.

In Colorado and Wyoming, more than 2,700 people volunteer with the Red Cross by providing emergency assistance to military families, responding to home fires in the middle of the night, teaching children and adults preparedness classes and so much more.

