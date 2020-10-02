Red Flag Fire Warning For Cheyenne, Laramie, Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for southeast Wyoming on Friday.

The warning includes the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie. The agency posted this statement on its website:

A Red Flag Warning is in effect starting 11 AM to 8 PM this evening across much of southeastern Wyoming due to dry and windy conditions. There is the potential for any new fires to spread quickly. Burning of any kind is STRONGLY discouraged!