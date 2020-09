Medicine Bow-Routt NFs & Thunder Basin NG via Twitter

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted Red Flag Fire Warnings for Cheyenne, southeast Wyoming, and the Nebraska Panhandle on Friday.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

5 AM Sept 25th - Red Flag Warnings are in effect for Friday afternoon across all of southeastern Wyoming due to dry and windy conditions from 11 AM MDT through 8 PM MDT. Any outdoor burning is strongly discouraged!