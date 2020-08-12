Red Flag Fire Warning For Cheyenne, Southeast Wyoming Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for Cheyenne and all of southeast Wyoming for Wednesday, August 12.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''A Red flag Warning is in effect for all of southeast Wyoming today due to warm, dry and windy conditions. There is the potential for any new fires to spread quickly. In addition, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Thursday afternoon for similar conditions across most of the area.''