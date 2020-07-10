Red Flag Fire Warning For Laramie County, Southeast Wyoming

Laramie County Fire District #2

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a Red Flag Fire Warning for Friday for much of southeast and parts of central Wyoming as well as the Nebraska Panhandle.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Friday for the western Nebraska Panhandle and much of southeastern Wyoming from 11 AM MDT through 9 PM MDT Friday. Sustained westerly winds of 15 to 20 with gusts to 40-45 mph will combine with dry relative humidity values between 5 and 11 percent. These conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Burning of any kind is strongly discouraged Friday for the highlighted areas."