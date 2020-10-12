Red Flag Fire Warning In Effect For Cheyenne Area Monday

Getty/Thinkstock

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle for Monday, Oct. 12.

The warning includes the areas around Cheyenne, Torrington, and Wheatland.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

In addition to the wind headlines present in areas of southeast Wyoming, a Red Flag Warning is in effect starting 12 PM to 6 PM this evening across portions of Laramie, Platte, and Goshen counties in southeastern Wyoming due to dry and windy conditions. Additionally, the southern Nebraska Panhandle is also under the Red Flag Warning headline as similar conditions will be experienced there this afternoon. There is the potential for any new fires to spread quickly. Burning of any kind is STRONGLY discouraged!

