Red Flag Fire Warning Monday For Cheyenne, Laramie, SE Wyoming

Medicine Bow-Routt NFs & Thunder Basin NG via Twitter

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for southeast Wyoming for Monday, Oct. 5.

The warning includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie and Rawlins. The agency posted this statement on its website;

A cold front will rapidly move south across the region today. This front will mainly bring strong gusty winds and slightly cooler temperatures, but no precipitation. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska panhandle for dry conditions and winds gusting between 30 to 40 mph late morning through the afternoon. Outdoor burning of any kind is strongly discouraged.