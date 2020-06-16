Red Flag Warning For Cheyenne Area, Other Parts Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a Red Flag Warning for very high fire danger is in effect today for parts of Laramie, Platte, and Goshen Counties

The warning includes the area immediately around the city of Cheyenne as well as the cities of Wheatland and Torrington. Dry, breezy conditions with highs in the 90-100 degree range are expected in much of the region.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

"Red Flag Warnings (left image) added for the portions of Platte and Laramie County along with all of Goshen County Tuesday from 10am to 8pm for elevated winds, low humidity, and dry fuels. Similar conditions will be in place again Wednesday with Fire Weather Watches now in place (right image). Any outdoor burning is discouraged! Don't be the ignition source."