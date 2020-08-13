Red Flag Warning For Cheyenne, Laramie, SE Wyoming On Thursday

Sublette County Unified Fire

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has once again issued a Red Flag Warning for very high fire danger for southeast Wyoming for Thursday, August 13.

The warning includes the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie as well as most of southeast Wyoming.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''High Fire danger continues through the end of the week for the highlighted areas. Red Flag Warnings (Pink Area) in effect Thursday (left image) from 9am-8pm for elevated winds, very low humidity values, and dry vegetative fuels that are ready to burn. Similar conditions will be in place Friday (right image) with Fire Weather Watch now in place 9am-8pm. There is the potential for any new fires to spread quickly. Burning of any kind is STRONGLY discouraged.''