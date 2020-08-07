Red Flag Warning For Much Of Southern Wyoming Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning For much of southeast and south-central Wyoming for today (Aug.7).

The agency posted the following statement on its website:

Red Flag Warnings are in effect today for a large portion of southeast and south-central Wyoming. Afternoon humidity of 10 percent or less expected with wind gusts near 30 mph. Any fires that start in these conditions will spread rapidly, so please avoid outdoor burning.