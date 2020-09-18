Red Flag Warning For Much of Wyoming Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Wyoming, including the Cheyenne and Laramie areas, in effect for Saturday (September 18). Low humidity and gusty winds will increase fire danger.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 149 PM MDT Fri Sep 18 2020 ...RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH 8 PM THIS EVENING FOR FWZ 303 THROUGH 307 FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... .VERY STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY SATURDAY FOR ENTIRE SOUTHEAST WYOMING. RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FWZ 301 THROUGH 310... WYZ301-302-308>310-191200- /O.UPG.KCYS.FW.A.0029.200919T1800Z-200920T0200Z/ /O.NEW.KCYS.FW.W.0040.200919T1600Z-200920T0200Z/ Niobrara/Lower Elevations of Converse/Thunder Basin National Grassland-North Laramie Range/Medicine Bow NF- Laramie Valley/Shirley Basin-South Laramie Range/Medicine Bow NF- Platte/Goshen/Central and Eastern Laramie- 149 PM MDT Fri Sep 18 2020 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 308, 309, AND 310... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.