Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of South Central Wyoming
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of south central Wyoming until 8 p.m. this evening.
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Monday afternoon:
1:30 PM MDT Update: A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of south central Wyoming included the city of Rawlins until 8 PM MDT due to warm, dry and breezy conditions, combined with ground fuels ready to burn. Burning of any kind is STRONGLY discouraged!