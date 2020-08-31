Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of South Central Wyoming

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of south central Wyoming until 8 p.m. this evening.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Monday afternoon:

weather.gov/cys

1:30 PM MDT Update: A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of south central Wyoming included the city of Rawlins until 8 PM MDT due to warm, dry and breezy conditions, combined with ground fuels ready to burn. Burning of any kind is STRONGLY discouraged!

