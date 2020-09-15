Red Lobster to Serve Mountain Dew Margaritas? Yes, Please!

Come for the Cheddar Bay Biscuits and stay for the Mountain Dew Margaritas at Red Lobster!

The seafood based restaurant chain is going to start serving Mountain Dew Margaritas known at the 'Dew Garita' at select Red Lobsters this month, and intends to extend them nationwide by the end of the year. So yes, Mountain Dew Margaritas will soon be in Cheyenne! Because everything tastes good when mixed with tequila (real talk).

According to Delish, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Red Lobster Nelson Griffin said in a press release:

Red Lobster is thrilled to work with PepsiCo, not only because it has a great portfolio of brands, but specifically because of the food and beverage innovation possibilities...The DEW Garita is the first delicious taste of the types of inspired menu items to come.

I was a fan of Red Lobster before and now I feel like I may need to start spending some more time there after this news. I've mixed Mountain Dew with plenty of liquor before, but it's never really dawned on me to mix it with tequila, which surprises me since tequila is my shot of choice. But margaritas are amazing and I can only imagine they just became that much better with this new concoction.