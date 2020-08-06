Red Rocks Joins the Drive-In Movies Trend

It's a different way to experience Red Rocks' annual 'Film on the Rocks' series, with a lot of great movies on tap for three weeks of summer fun.

'Ferris Bueller's Day Off,' 'Field of Dreams,' 'Grease,' 'The Goonies,' and 'Scream' are just five of the dozen movies slated to play during 'Film on the Rocks Drive-In' staring on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

The cost is $59.50 per vehicle, but you can bring as many people in that car as safety permits (not just four) and you get a snack-package that includes two bottles of Coke, movie-size M&Ms and Twizzlers along with popcorn.

Tickets for the movies will go on sale on August 11, 2020.

Get the full line-up of movies and ticket info with Denver Film HERE.