Reformation Dance Company is Performing in Cheyenne

Reformation Dance Company is bringing their new ballet performance of 'The Seven Deadly Sins' to The Lincoln in downtown Cheyenne.

There's been a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic for Reformation Dance Company that has gone through a duration of several months, but Reformation Dance Director Kathy Vreeland is leading the dancers back to the stage and they'll be in Cheyenne on November 14th.

According to WyomingNewsNow, Vreeland said it was the dancers that had the desire of wanting to get back to the stage. Vreeland stated about the group coming back to the stage:

Let's not let this entire company fade away and go into the great blue yonder. We wanted to do a show and we wanted to do something for Cheyenne...But the overwhelming response from the dancers was to just let's do this.

Reformation Dance Company's ballet performance of "The Seven Deadly Sins" will be a one-night only performance at The Lincoln in Cheyenne on November 14th. For tickets for the performance, you can click here.