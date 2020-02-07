Registration Now Open for 7th Annual Chicken Curling Tournament

For those who dream of chicken curling glory, registration is now open for the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center's 7th Annual Chicken Curling Tournament.

This year's event will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.

Teams of up to four will compete in a double elimination format using donated and expired frozen chickens to see who's the best at sliding their birds across the ice and into the center of a circular target.

Registration is $60 for those who sign up at the Ice and Events Center by March 20, and $75 the day of the event.

For more information call Taylor Bassett at (307) 433-0024.

