Remember When Douglas Used to Have Wyoming’s Only Drag Strip?

A new video share on YouTube is a throwback to a different era in Douglas. It's that time when Wyoming's only drag strip was right here in our backyard.

Kevin Warren shared this sweet memory on YouTube from back in 2009 when he raced his SRT4 in Douglas.

This predates my time in Wyoming, but I learned that this drag strip in Douglas was closed in December of 2015 according to drag racing site Drag Zine. They indicated that this former airport location was converted to a drag strip back in the mid 1980's.

According to comments on Kevin's video, he doesn't own the car he raced in Douglas anymore. Sad face. But, it's a throwback to a different time in our area where legal drag racing really was a thing.