Rep. Cheney Explains Decision On Electoral Slate Certification

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney says that while she supports President Trump, she thinks objecting to certification of the election results in congress would set a dangerous and unconstitutional precedent.

On Monday, Cheney posted a statement on her Facebook page that included the following comments:

"Objecting to these electoral slates would unavoidably assert that Congress has the authority to overturn elections and overrule state and federal courts. That would set an exceptionally dangerous precedent, threatening to steal states’ explicit constitutional responsibility for choosing the President and bestowing it instead on Congress. This is directly at odds with the Constitution’s clear text and our core beliefs as Republicans.

Like all of you, I am thankful for the work President Trump and his administration has accomplished on behalf of Wyoming and our entire nation, and I am not happy about the result of the presidential election. This vote in Congress is not about President Trump. It’s about following the Constitution and recognizing that the authority here rests with the states and the people, not the federal government."

At least 11 Republican Senators, including Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, have vowed to object to the certification of the Nov. 3 General Election results, which showed former Vice-President Joe Biden winning the presidential election over President Donald Trump. Congress is slated to take up the issue today (Nov.6).

Trump has claimed widespread election fraud, but a series of court challenges on his behalf have been unsuccessful in overturning the election results.