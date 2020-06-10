Rep. Liz Cheney Speaks Out Against Troop Withdrawal From Germany

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney is criticizing plans to withdraw about 9,500 U.S. troops from Germany.

The Republican issued the following statement on Tuesday:

“Withdrawing U.S. forces from Germany and imposing an arbitrary cap on the number of U.S. forces that can be present there would be a serious error and would damage our national security. America’s forward presence has never been more important than it is today, as our nation confronts the threats to freedom and security around the world posed by Vladimir Putin’s Russia and the Chinese Communist Party. Our presence abroad is critical to deterring these adversaries, bolstering alliances, maintaining peace through strength, and preserving American leadership. Withdrawing our forces and abandoning our allies would have grave consequences, emboldening our adversaries and making war more — not less — likely."

President Trump's troop withdrawal plan would leave about 25,000 American troops in Germany.



