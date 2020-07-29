The list of items up for sale on August 1 at Skipco Auto Auction of Ohio includes a trio of unique items: Replicas of three of the most famous automobiles in movie history, the DeLorean from Back to the Future, the ECTO-1 from Ghostbusters, and the Batmobile from Tim Burton’s Batman. These sorts of vehicles sometimes become available for sale — but rarely under these sorts of circumstances. In this case, all three cars belonged to the same person, who recently pled guilty to numerous crimes related to a health care fraud conspiracy. The cars, allegedly purchased with the scam’s ill-gotten gains, are now being sold at auction by the U.S. Marshals “in order to return proceeds to victims of federal crimes.”

You can read the full details of the case here. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Ohio, Ryan P. Sheridan “was sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison for crimes related to a health care fraud conspiracy where Medicaid was billed $48 million for drug and alcohol recovery services, much of which were not provided, not medically necessary, lacked proper documentation, or had other issues that made them ineligible for reimbursement.” With the money he gained from this scheme, according to the Department of Justice, Sheridan...

...made numerous financial transactions in excess of $6 million, involving money derived from these unlawful activities, including health care fraud and conspiracy to commit health care fraud. As such, Sheridan was ordered to forfeit property and proceeds obtained as a result of these crimes, including nearly $3 million, property in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties, and eight automobiles, including replicas of vehicles used in the movies “Back to the Future,” “Ghostbusters,” and “Batman.”

The crimes laid out in these documents are repugnant. However, I do relate to the desire to have millions in disposable income I could blow on my own private Batmobile. That would be nice. (Just not, y’know, illegally.)

If you want to see the cars for yourself, the ECTO-1 is above. Here’s the DeLorean...

Skipco

...and this Batmobile...

Skipco

You can find additional detailed photos at the auction site. They look ready for the big screen.

If you’re looking to get your own Batmobile, say to make your own Batman vs Gymkata fan film, the auction is on August 1 at 9AM. If you can’t be there in person, you can bid remotely; you need to register online and then contact the auction company for an access code. Good luck, happy bidding, and do not participate in health care scams.