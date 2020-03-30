Report of 1st COVID-19 Case in Jail Erroneous, Officials Say

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says a post circulating on Facebook claiming the jail had its first case of COVID-19 is erroneous.

Capt. Linda Gesell says the rumor began after an inmate saw a woman who'd been exposed to a person at a conference in Colorado who later died from COVID-19 being placed in a "special cell" on Friday, March 27, and then called his brother to tell him about it.

"That family member placed it out on Facebook that we had a positive case of COVID-19," said Gesell. "At that point in time we did not know, and then later found out via a testing process, we got the results back over the weekend, that she was negative for COVID-19."

Gesell says at this time, the jail remains free from any cases of COVID-19.

