Report: Salt Lake City Has Had Over 600 Quakes in Last 2 Weeks

The shaking has continued in Salt Lake City since the major earthquake on March 18. There are reports they've had over 600 quakes in the last two weeks alone.

USGS reported a major 5.7 quake the morning of March 18. The University of Utah Seismic Stations shared the following staggering quake number on what's happened since then on Twitter.

According to the official USGS site, many of the aftershocks are minor quakes less than 2.0 in magnitude, but there have been many between 3 and 4.

The University of Utah Seismology website is my go-to place for earthquakes in our region. Their last count of quakes near Salt Lake since March 18 is 658 (and rising).

