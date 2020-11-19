Report: Wyoming One of Least Safest States to Spend Thanksgiving

Wyoming is among one of the least safest states in which to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, according to a report released Wednesday.

Personal-finance website WalletHub ranked Wyoming tenth worst in the nation on its list of "Safest States to Spend Thanksgiving."

Neighboring states Nebraska (44), Montana (48) and South Dakota (50) also ranked in the bottom ten.

A total of ten metrics were used in compiling the report, including COVID-19 hospitalization rates, mask requirements and the share of multigenerational households.

Wyoming tied with Iowa and the Dakotas for the most COVID-19 positive tests in the past week per capita. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Wyoming had 21,750 lab-confirmed cases and 3,525 probable cases.

Vermont was ranked the safest state to spend Thanksgiving, followed by Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Washington.