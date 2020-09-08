The entire Cowboy State received a healthy helping of the wet stuff. Casper Mountain got 17 inches, Rock Springs got hit pretty hard, but no other Wyoming town seems to have seen as much storm-caused mass carnage as Green River.

Green River resident, Jen Launer posted a near 3-minute video to her Facebook page along with a caption that read:

Green River is a CRAZY MESS! Check out my video.... Haven't heard of any serious injuries luckily. Thank you to all of the fire department and police officers and city of GR that worked through the night.

The video highlights just how bad the winter storm damaged the entire town. The power is still off (as of 5:00 pm on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020), and has been off all day. Over 2000 residents are without power. The Sweet Water County School District was forced to cancel school and the local Green River radio station was also off air.

