Residents Asked To Stop Reporting Social Distancing ‘Emergencies’

Seneca Riggins, Townsquare Media

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department says that while people are being strongly encouraged to social distance right now, people need to stop calling 9-1-1 with alleged violations of that practice.

The agency posted this statement on its Facebook page:

''The 9-1-1 dispatch office has been receiving an increased number of calls reporting people who are not following social distancing guidelines. Please remember that 9-1-1 is for emergencies, and these calls are not emergencies. Establishments in Laramie County that are violating closure orders can be reported to the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department at 307-633-4090. Keep your friends, families, and co-workers safe by following social distancing guidelines and advising others to do so when possible."