Residents Unhappy With Wyoming Athletics ‘Clear Bag Policy’

The general public isn't very satisfied with the "Clear Bag Policy" currently in effect by the University of Wyoming's Athletic Department for the upcoming sports season.

The official Wyoming Athletics Facebook page posted the following graphic, outlining the policy along with a message that read:

In an effort to increase safety, reduce entry wait times, limit physical contact via traditional bag searches, and remain consistent with industry standards, Wyoming Athletics has implemented a new Clear Bag Policy for ALL TICKETED Wyoming home events. The new policy will take effect this fall and fans are encouraged to bring only necessary items into Wyoming Athletics venues. #OneWyoming

While the comments section under the new guidelines was riddled with negative comments, the University of Wyoming website noted that several other Mountain West higher learning institutions also have similar clear bag policies in effect, inlcuding: Colorado State, Boise State, San Jose State, UNLV, and Nevada.

The reason for the policy is clear. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused major changes in everyday life throughout the planet, so it is completely understandable why policies like these are in place: to protect both the fans and athletes.

For the full details and FAQ on the Wyoming Athletics Clear Bag Policy, click here.