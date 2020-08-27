‘Restaurant: Impossible’ is Filming Show in Hawk Springs, WY

The Food Network's 'Restaurant: Impossible' is coming to The Emporium in Hawk Springs and to film an episode and inviting you to the grand re-opening of the restaurant.

Chef Robert Irvine is the host of 'Restaurant: Impossible', a show where he takes on the challenge of saving some of America's restaurants in just a matter of two days, all with a budget of just $10,000. The show will be filming at The Emporium in Hawk Springs sometime in the middle of September before the grand re-opening on Sunday, September 20th at 7 p.m.

According to a press release, the show is inviting you to make a reservation and be a part of the socially distanced grand re-opening so that you can be one of the first customers to check out the newly renovated spot. If you're interested in making a reservation, you can email the 'Restaurant: Impossible' production team at: volunteer@restaurantimpossiblevolunteers.com. The deadline to do so is Friday, September 11th at 1 p.m. MST. It's asked that you please use the subject line: 1706 WY RESERVATIONS.

In your reservation email request, you'll need to provide your full name, email address, cell number, the size of your party, and names of those that will be in your party.

You will be responsible for paying for your meal and the reservations are first come, first serve. If you are selected, a reservation confirmation will be sent to you at a time close to the date of the dinner. No guests under the age of 8 years old will be allowed.

The grand re-opening will be following Covid-19 Safety Guidelines to ensure safety of the guests, restaurant staff, and production crew. Social distancing guidelines will be followed on set. All guests will be required to wear masks at all times, but then once the service starts and your food arrives, you may take them off.

Get your reservation requests in now! You'll get to have a great dining experience, and you'll get to see if Chef Robert Irvine was able to make The Emporium in Hawk Springs a success!