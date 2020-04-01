Restaurant Using Dancing Dinosaurs to Deliver Food Is Peak 2020

With restaurants currently restricted to takeout or delivery, one central New York State spot is getting creative with how it brings food to people.

Two employees at Trax2Go, a popular restaurant at Greek Peak Mountain Resort in Cortland, NY delivered pizza to this family while wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes and dancing to "Uptown Funk." The dinos, Greekasaurus and Traxasaurus, boogied up the family's driveway, providing a meal, a show, and some much-needed laughs.

Of course, the dinosaur also remembered to practice social distancing, setting the pizza down and backing away before the family came forward to get it.

If you are from the area and you'd like dino delivery from Trax2Go, text TRAX to 33733 or call 607-662-3039.