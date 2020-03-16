Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, several restaurant franchises are changing the ways they provide customer service the safest way possible for their customers.

Several states have mandated that bars, restaurants, and wineries be closed in order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Those states are California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Washington.

In other states that have not closed off these establishments, restaurant franchises are adapting their policies so that the businesses can still cater to their customers in the safest manner possible that will not spread the virus known as Covid-19.

Starbucks - They have switched to a 'to-go' only policy. They have removed chairs from their restaurants to attempt to prevent prolonged gatherings in their cafes. Those stores will still take order via drive-thru and delivery is also available. In high-risk areas such as Seattle or New York City, Starbucks has closed stores to prevent spread of the virus. Stores inside malls and or university campuses will also be closed.

- They have switched to a 'to-go' only policy. They have removed chairs from their restaurants to attempt to prevent prolonged gatherings in their cafes. Those stores will still take order via drive-thru and delivery is also available. In high-risk areas such as Seattle or New York City, Starbucks has closed stores to prevent spread of the virus. Stores inside malls and or university campuses will also be closed. Chick-Fil-A - The company has temporarily closed their dining room to help prevent spread of the virus. A company statement on their website mentioned that some will serve only through their drive-thru, while others are still available to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.

- The company has temporarily closed their dining room to help prevent spread of the virus. A company statement on their website mentioned that some will serve only through their drive-thru, while others are still available to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Taco Bell - Their dining rooms will temporarily be closed, but will still keep their drive-thru open and will be available via delivery as well. In restaurants that are within high-risk areas, the restaurants may close, but they will be paying their workers that cannot work due to closures or that are forced to stay home.

Despite the unprecedented events going on in the world, it's good to see businesses creating contingency plans to still cater to the public, while doing what they can to make it as safe as possible for both customers and employees. Those listed are just a few in a growing number of businesses making this happen.

Stay safe and wash your hands, Cheyenne!