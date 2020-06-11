Restrictions to Remain in Effect for Wyoming Bars & Restaurants

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon's office announced this week that the state's public health orders for social distancing, cleaning, and other safety precautions taken by bars, restaurants, and coffee shops regarding Covid-19 to remain in effect through June 30th.

According to Oil City News, the restrictions in place require face masks to be worn by staff while within six feet of customers. Hand cleaning is also mandatory between interactions with each table. While it's suggested that 10 feet of space should exist between tables, at least six feet of space is required between customers at different tables.

Six people at each table is the maximum allowed for each table while it's suggested that each table come from the same household, but the business is allowed to grant certain exceptions.

Aside from pre-packaged food, buffets and self-serve food services are still not allowed at restaurants, nor are karaoke or dance events at bars or other venues.

Despite the restrictions remaining in effect, Gov. Mark Gordon mentioned that he's confident that soon, the state will be able to continue to lift more public health restrictions. For all the info on the current public health restrictions in Wyoming, click the link here.