Retiree, Veteran Access to F.E. Warren AFB Fully Restored

F.E. Warren Air Force Base has transitioned to Health Protection Condition Bravo, the base announced Monday afternoon.

The base had been operating under HPCON Charlie since March 25 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus within the community.

"The base is following all guidelines from the Secretary of Defense and the CDC to keep the risk of infection spread low," said Public Affairs Officer 1st Lt. Jon Carkhuff.

Carkhuff says retiree and veteran access to base has been fully restored, but measures requiring six-foot social distancing, face coverings and staying home if sick or feeling ill are still in place.

Gate hours are as follows:

Gate 1 Hours: 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. & 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Open Monday - Friday only)

Gate 2 Hours: 24/7

Gate 5 Hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Open Monday - Friday only)

Additional information can be found at warren.af.mil or on the base's Facebook page.

