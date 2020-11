Returning Faces Dominate Cheyenne City Council Races

Doug Randall, Townsquare Media

Incumbents and former council members making political comebacks dominated the race for the Cheyenne City Council in Tuesday's General election.

That's according to final unofficial results from the election. The results will not be official until the county canvassing board certifies them on Friday afternoon.

Incumbents Pete Laybourne, Jeff White, and Jeff White were victorious, as were former council members Tom Segrave and Richard Johnson.

The one winning candidate who has never served on the city council before is local educator Michelle Aldrich, who snagged one of the two open seats in Cheyenne City Council Ward III.

In fact, both incumbents in WARD III, former Council President Rocky Case and fellow incumbent Mike Luna, lost their seats.

Here are the final unofficial results for various local offices from Tuesday according to the Laramie County Clerk's Office:

Laramie County Wyoming GENERAL ELECTION November 3, 2020

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS Election Summary City/ County

COMMISSIONER Vote For 2 TOTAL

REP BRIAN LOVETT 30,547

REP K.N. BUCK HOLMES 26,932

DEM JEFF DOCKTER 16,057 Write-In Totals 1,140 Total Votes Cast 74,676

MAYOR Vote For 1 TOTAL

PATRICK COLLINS 18,070

RICK COPPINGER 9,002

Write-In Totals 358 Total Votes Cast 27,430

CITY WARD 1 Vote For 2 TOTAL

PETE LAYBOURN 3,759

JEFF WHITE 3,556

MIGUEL REYES 2,862

CAMERON KARAJANIS 2,589 Write-In Totals 117 Total Votes Cast 12,883

CITY WARD 2 Vote For 2 TOTAL

BRYAN M. COOK 5,903

TOM SEGRAVE 5,253

KEREN MEISTER-EMERICH 4,551

BOYD O. WIGGAM 2,762 Write-In Totals 154 Total Votes Cast 18,623

CITY WARD 3 Vote For 2 TOTAL

MICHELLE D. ALDRICH 4,584

RICHARD JOHNSON 4,326

ROCKY S. CASE 3,905

MIKE LUNA 3,680 Write-In Totals 124

Laramie County Wyoming GENERAL ELECTION November 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

County LCCC BOARD TRUSTEE Vote For 4 TOTAL

WENDY J. SOTO 22,460

JESS E. KETCHAM 21,896

BOB SALAZAR 19,943

DON ERICKSON 19,642

JENEFER PASQUA 15,839

AARON H. ROBERTS 13,820

JAMES RUBY 11,620 Write-In Totals 979 Total Votes Cast 126,199

LCSD #1 Vote For 3 TOTAL

TIM BOLIN 15,535

BRITTANY ASHBY 14,974

ALICIA SMITH 13,796

LYNN A. STOREY-HUYLAR 12,754

TARA RUSSELL 12,030

PAULETTE GADLIN 11,444

GABRIEL J. PINA 10,317 Write-In Totals 622 Total Votes Cast 91,472

LCSD #2 AREA C Vote For 1 TOTAL

HEIDI ROMSA 1,434

JULIE RABOU 758

BRIAN R. BLOSMO 503 Write-In Totals 15

Total Votes Cast 2,710

LCSD #2 AREA D Vote For 1 TOTAL

DAVE KEITER 1,520

NICOLE BACH 1,046 Write-In Totals 13 Total Votes Cast 2,579

LCSD #2 AREA E Vote For 2 TOTAL MATT HAAS 2,191

GENERAL ELECTION November 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

LCSD #2 AREA F Vote For 1 TOTAL

MIKE OLSON 1,388

JESSICA LOYD 1,168 Write-In Totals 16 Total Votes Cast 2,572