Reunited: Denver Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint Found

The Denver puppy who was stolen at gunpoint last week has been reunited with his family.

The theft occurred on September 17, when Shawn Rozinski and his girlfriend, Pravenna Dewers, were walking their two-month-old Mini Dachshund, Loki, around Nettie Moore playground.

Two teenagers then stopped the couple and asked to take a photo with Loki, before pulling a gun on them and driving away with the puppy in a black 2005 Saturn VUE.

Rozinski has since confirmed on Facebook that Loki is back where he belongs, stating that he "is super excited to be back home."

In a Facebook comment, Rozinski said that someone had purchased Loki, but brought him to the police department to be identified after recognizing him from social media.

Loki was ecstatic to see his owners, and he is officially safe and sound.