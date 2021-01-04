Reward In Laramie County Horse Shooting Case Now $3200

St. Mariel Ltd., Getty Images

 

The owner of one of two horses that were shot in Laramie County late last month says the reward being offered for information leading to a conviction in the case has now gone up to $3200.

According to the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, two horses were shot in the Horse Creek Road area sometime between December 26 and December 28. A horse that was shot in the1500 Block of Horse Creek Road was seriously injured.

A second horse, shot in the 1500 Block of County Road 118 A of off Horse Creek Road, has died. Nate Smith, the owner of the injured horse which survived, originally told Townsquare media of Cheyenne last week that he was offering a $1000 reward.

But he contacted us on Monday morning to say that amount has now more than tripled:

There is an update to the reward on my FB page, because of concerned citizens it is now at $3200.00. Just wanted to give you an FYI.

Smith says his brother owned the horse that died.

Filed Under: animal cruelty, Crime, Laramie County Sheriff's Office
Categories: Articles, Cheyenne News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top