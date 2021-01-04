Reward In Laramie County Horse Shooting Case Now $3200

The owner of one of two horses that were shot in Laramie County late last month says the reward being offered for information leading to a conviction in the case has now gone up to $3200.

According to the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, two horses were shot in the Horse Creek Road area sometime between December 26 and December 28. A horse that was shot in the1500 Block of Horse Creek Road was seriously injured.

A second horse, shot in the 1500 Block of County Road 118 A of off Horse Creek Road, has died. Nate Smith, the owner of the injured horse which survived, originally told Townsquare media of Cheyenne last week that he was offering a $1000 reward.

But he contacted us on Monday morning to say that amount has now more than tripled:

There is an update to the reward on my FB page, because of concerned citizens it is now at $3200.00. Just wanted to give you an FYI.

Smith says his brother owned the horse that died.