Richard Johnson Files To Run For Cheyenne City Council

Former Cheyenne City Councilman Richard Johnson has filed to run as a candidate for the council from Ward III.

Johnson previously represented the ward on the council from 2014-2018. He joins a field of candidates for two open seats from WARD III that includes incumbent council members Rocky Case and Mike Luna as well as challenger Michelle Aldrich.

Johnson will be a guest on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program at 12 noon on Saturday, May 23, discussing his candidacy for the city council.

Johnson was the only new addition to the list of candidates who have filed to run for Cheyenne City Council as of the end of the day on Wednesday, May 20. Candidates have through Friday, May 29 to file to run for the August primary election.

The top four finishers for each Ward as well as the top two primary vote-getters for Mayor of Cheyenne will advance to the general election in November. Mayoral and city council elections in Cheyenne are non-partisan, meaning candidates do not run as representatives of any political party and are not nominated by a party.

Here is the list of candidates for Mayor of Cheyenne and Cheyenne City Council according to the Cheyenne City Clerk's website as of Thursday morning, May 21 [incumbents in italics]:

MAYOR Rick Coppinger Marian Orr Patrick Collins WARD I

Jeff White Miguel Reyes

WARD II Bryan M. Cook

WARD III Rocky Case Michelle Aldrich

Mike Luna

Richard Johnson