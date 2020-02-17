Richard Johnson Says He’s Not Running For Mayor of Cheyenne

Former Cheyenne City Councilman Richard Johnson says he won't be running for Mayor of Cheyenne this year, although he's not ruling out another run for the Cheyenne City Council.

Johnson made the comments in a blog that was posted over the weekend on the ''Bulldog with Teeth" Blogspot on Facebook. In the blog, Johnson called being Mayor of Cheyenne a "crappy job" and a "distraction I don't need right now."

But he did not rule out running for a Ward III City Council seat.

Johnson has frequently been mentioned as a possibly Cheyenne mayoral candidate on social media. So far only two candidates have said they are running for mayor of Cheyenne in 2020.

Businessman and former city councilman Patrick Collins reportedly stepped down from his editorial position with the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle to run for mayor and Wyoming state employee James Johnson has said he is running.

Collins has not yet made a formal announcement. James Johnson and Richard Johnson are not related.

Incumbent Mayor Marian Orr has not said whether she will run for re-election, although in her ''State of the City" address in January, she did say she 'loves being mayor."