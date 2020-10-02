Just weeks after Rick Moranis made his long-awaited return to the public eye, when he appeared in a cell phone commercial alongside Ryan Reynolds, he’s back in the news for a much less happy occasion. Moranis was attacked yesterday morning without provocation on the streets of New York. His injuries were serious enough to require a trip to the hospital.

The incident was caught on surveillance camera, which has been posted online. The man is passing Moranis when he strikes him in the head, knocking him down. The New York Police Department is looking for the suspect. There is a reward for information:

In a very surreal twist, the attack happened on Central Park West near 70th Street, which is only four blocks from 550 Central Park West, the apartment building featured in Ghostbusters. Supposedly designed by Gozer worshipper Ivo Shandor out of cold-riveted girders with cores of pure selenium, that building — affectionately nicknamed “Spook Central” — is where Moranis’ character, genial accountant Louis Tully, was transformed into the Keymaster by Gozer. It’s also the site of the climactic battle between the Ghostbusters and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. And it’s literally a four minute walk from the site of the incident.

Google Maps

Rick Moranis does not have good luck in that neighborhood.

According to CBS, Moranis “he went to the hospital with pain in his head, back and hip. He later visited the precinct to report the crime.” We wish him a speedy recovery.