Jeremy Bulloch, Original Boba Fett Actor, Dies at 75

It’s hard to think of a single actor who made a bigger impression without ever revealing his face than Jeremy Bulloch, the man who portrayed the mysterious bounty hunter Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Sadly, the world of Star Wars has lost another of its icons, as Bulloch has passed way. He was 75 years old. His death was first reported by actor Daniel Logan, who played the young Boba Fett in the Star Wars prequels, and wrote in his Instagram message “conventions won’t be the same” without Bulloch.

Bulloch was born and spent most of his career in England, working on shows like Doctor Who and The Newcomers. As legend has it, he got the role of Boba Fett because his half-brother was working as a producer on The Empire Strikes Back, and he knew that they needed someone who would fit the Boba Fett costume. While Jason Wingreen provided Fett’s voice in the original films, Bulloch’s menacing physicality brought a huge amount to the character. After just these few scenes, audiences became obsessed with learning more about the character.

Bulloch’s death comes just days after the character made his long-awaited return to Star Wars on an episode of The Mandalorian, this time played by Temuera Morrison. And it also comes on the heels of the death of the original Darth Vader performer, David Prowse, who passed away in November and wore Vader’s famous costume for all three original Star Wars movies. These actors’ performances will remain with us forever, but it’s tough seeing so many of them leave us.