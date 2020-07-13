Actress Kelly Preston Dies at 57

A family representative revealed to People that actress Kelly Preston died on July 12 after a “two-year battle with breast cancer.” She was only 57 years old.

"Choosing to keep her fight private,” their statement read, “she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friend. She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

Born in Hawaii in 1962, Preston’s career in film spanned some 35 years. Her earliest appearances included roles in 1986’s Space Camp and 1988’s Twins, where she played Arnold Schwarzenegger’s love interest. Preston soon became a fixture in big Hollywood movies throughout the 1990s. She was most often cast in comedies, but appeared in dramas as well. Her films from that period include Addicted to Love, Nothing to Lose, Holy Man, and For Love of the Game. Her other notable roles include a superhero mom in the underrated Disney movie Sky High, and Jerry’s fiancée in Cameron Crowe’s Jerry Maguire.

Preston met John Travolta in 1987 while filming The Experts; they married in 1991. During their relationship, they also made several films together including Battlefield Earth and 2018’s Gotti. On Instagram, Travolta wrote of Preston:

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center ... I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Travolta and Preston had three children, Jett, Ella, and Benjamin. (Jett passed away in 2009.). This is just a terrible, sad end for a wonderful screen presence. Preston was only 57, far too young for someone to pass away — much less a mother with young children. Here’s Travolta’s full Instagram post and comments about Preston: