In recent years, May 4 has become an unofficial Star Wars holiday because “May the 4th Be With You” is a fun thing to say. Most years, it’s just a lot of fans talking about how much they love Star Wars — which really doesn’t make it any different from any other day of the year.

But this year, May the 4th is actually going to be an exciting day, because Disney+ is going all-out with new Star Wars stuff for the occasion. We already knew the streaming service was premiering Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the new documentary series about the making of the hit Star Wars show. Now we know Disney+ is also adding Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on that day as well. You’ll be able to binge the entire Skywalker Saga in one place.

The official press release also announced additional details about the May the 4th celebration on Disney+:

In addition to new content offerings, Disney+ will also honor the artistry of Star Wars with a week-long concept art takeover on the service. Like a commemorative gallery, each film and series’ artwork will be updated on May 4th to feature its original concept paintings. From “Star Wars: A New Hope” to “The Mandalorian,” the updated art will feature work from celebrated artists such as the legendary Ralph McQuarrie and Academy Award-winning artist, author, and production designer, Doug Chiang. On the Disney+ home screen, the animated “Star Wars” brand tile, viewable on web and connected TV devices, gets upgraded with a new animation that honors the signature hyperspace jump.

Yes, we’ll all be able to rewatch The Rise of Skywalker and argue about it all over again. Remember when the worst thing going on was Rey’s last name? Man, those were good times.

Sign up for Disney+ here.