Riverton Attorney Issued Public Censure Order

Riverton attorney Collin C. Hopkins has been issued an order of public censure by the Wyoming Supreme Court.

The public censure was prompted by Hopkins’ failure to comply with discovery in representing a client in a medical malpractice case. The court assessed sanctions against Hopkins in excess of $15,000 for the attorneys’ fees incurred by the other side in seeking to enforce compliance with discovery.

Hopkins stipulated that his conduct constituted a violation of Rule 3.4(c) (failure to comply with rules of the tribunal), Rule 3.4(d) (failure to cooperated with discovery), and Rule 8.4(d) (conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice) of the Wyoming Rules of Professional Conduct.

In approving the stipulation of Hopkins and Bar Counsel for a public censure as appropriate, the Court ordered Hopkins to pay an administrative fee in the amount of $750.00 and costs of $50.00 to the Wyoming State Bar.