The annual ‘Slam Dunk Contest’ at the 25th annual Flaming Gorge Classic in Green River last weekend was won by a Riverton Wolverine again.

Riverton sophomore Lucas Engle prevailed out of eight entries. It’s the second straight year a Wolverine has won it. Treyton Paxton captured the dunk contest in 2018.

Engle had the highest score in the first round of 28 points from the three judges. He came back with a perfect score of 30 in the finals.

Rock Springs junior Alan Martinez and Cheyenne South senior Cameron Bird also advanced to the finals but fell just short.

Engle was happy to win and keep the title in Riverton.

The Flaming Gorge Classic will return for its 26th year in December 2020.