Earlier today, it was revealed that production on The Batman had suddenly shut down in England shortly after it had resumed following a prolonged pause because of the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, Warner Bros. would not give any details about the member of the crew who was ill, saying only that a “member of The Batman production” had tested positive.

Now it appears that the member of the production in question is actually Robert Pattinson, the star of the film and the latest actor to portray Batman onscreen. That’s according to Vanity Fair, who confirmed the information with “highly placed sources” on the production.

Warner Bros. would not verify those details, and only released this statement:

A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.

Vanity Fair did not provide any specifics on Pattinson’s condition or how long he has been sick. Production on The Batman was shut down for months because of the pandemic, and has already had its release date pushed back once because of the delays. Pattinson also appears in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which opens in American theaters this weekend following its own postponed release because of the pandemic.

Here is the first trailer for The Batman, which was released just a few days ago at the DC FanDome virtual convention:

The Batman is scheduled to open in theaters on October 1, 2021.