In honor of May 4, AKA Star Wars Day, director Robert Rodriguez (Sin City, Spy Kids) posted a photo to Twitter of himself alongside the biggest star in the universe. That'’ right, we’re talking about Baby Yoda. The celebratory post also served as an announcement that Rodriguez has indeed directed an episode of The Mandalorian Season 2, a rumor that has been circulating on the Internet since March:

Season 1 of Disney+’s breakout hit The Mandalorian had multiple directors over the course of its eight episodes, including Taika Waititi and Bryce Dallas Howard. While the series has an overarching tone, each director was allowed to infuse their own personal style into their episode. Creator Jon Favreau will be following the same model for Season 2, bringing back Dave Filioni and Rick Famuyiwa to direct more episodes. Ant-Man director Peyton Reed also announced via Twitter that he is also on the roster of directors lined up for the new season.

Rodriguez’s past work shows us that he’s someone who values special effects. Sin City used groundbreaking technology, and have you seen those anthropomorphic thumbs in Spy Kids? So we can most likely expect to see some impressive visuals in his episode of the Mandalorian. Most importantly, Rodriguez’s Baby Yoda pic urges us to wonder... Does every Mandalorian director snap a selfie with the adorable green guy after filming? How could you not?

The Mandalorian Season 2 is expected to arrive on Disney+ this fall.