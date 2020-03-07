Robert Taylor, Star of Hit Show, ‘Longmire’, Visits Wyoming

Wyoming isn't always known for being the place where celebrities come to visit, but on Friday, March 6th, Robert Taylor, the star of 'Longmire' showed up in Mills, WY.

Taylor is know for playing the fictional Sheriff Walt Longmire in the title role of the show, 'Longmire'. The television series ran for six seasons and is based on the novel series from Wyoming author, Craig Johnson.

Robert Taylor tagged himself in Instagram outside G'Ma's Diner in Mills, just outside Casper, on Friday afternoon as he said in his post, "It's good to be home."

The reasons for Taylor's visits are currently unknown, but in the post, Taylor hash-tagged Wyoming companies Surf Wyoming and King Ropes.

Perhaps a reboot of 'Longmire' could be in the works? The show had successful ratings on A&E throughout the duration of its run and has a score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (92 percent average audience score). Regardless of the reason for his visit, it was good to see the sheriff back home.