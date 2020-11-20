Rock Springs Police Chief Issues Mask Enforcement Statement

Rock Springs Police Chief Dwayne Pacheco has issued a statement on his department's policy on enforcing a mask mandate that was recently enacted for Sweetwater County.

Chief Pacheco posted the following statement on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page:

Pacheco's statement was issued a day after Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle said his agency would not be arresting or citing anyone for violating the mandate.

Lincoln County Sheriff M. Shane Johnson said he didn't believe policing a face mask mandate is the proper role of the sheriff's office.

Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove has also said her office won't prosecute anyone for a face mask violation.

Manlove cited a lack of resources in the face of state budget cuts as one reason, but she also said that she doesn't feel a mandate from the county health officer constitutes a law.