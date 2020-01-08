Rockies Fest Returns to Coors Field January 25

It's been a long, cold off-season, and we are still 78 days out from the Rockies' season opener against the Padres on March 26.

While the return of baseball is still a few months away, Rox fans have the chance to catch up with the team and get some behind-the-scenes action when Rockies Fest returns to Coors Field on January 25, 2020.

Rockies Fest is held annually and gives the public the chance to get up close and personal with some of their favorite Rockies players – even getting the opportunity to score autographs from them, as well as coaches and team alumni, too. The Rockies will provide player photos to be signed, or guests are allowed to bring one personal item they would like autographed. Rockies Fest attendees can also take part in special Q&A sessions with players, coaches and personnel, however, these sessions are all on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Rockies Garage sale gives fans the chance to purchase unique items and memorabilia for sale by the team.

In addition, there will be plenty of kid's activities, including storytelling with players, Q&A sessions, wiffle ball, time with Dinger, and more!

The lineup of which players will be appearing at Rockies Fest will be released online the day of the event and will be handed out at the event as well. It will also be on the MLB Ballpark app, which can be downloaded for free on smart devices.

Tickets for Rockies Fest can be purchased online. Presale for season ticket holders began on January 6, with tickets listed for $5. Presale for mini-plan holders begins Wednesday, January 8, with tickets also at $5 a piece. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on January 10 - these prices range from $15 for fans 13+ and $5 for fans between the ages of 3-12 years old.