Rocky Horror Picture Show Takes Over The Atlas

Bust out your drag and get ready, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is coming to The Atlas Theater in Downtown Cheyenne for four shows starting Friday October 30th at 7pm and 11pm and Saturday October 31st at 7pm and 11pm. I'm was going to hold off saying it, but what the hell, it's 2020, we need this, LET'S DO THE TIME WARP!

I feel better now. The Cheyenne Little Theater is doing a lot of fun things as they make their triumphant return from Covid restrictions to bring us a little joy, albeit socially distanced. But, who really cares? This is going to be awesome! Here are the brass tax details about getting tickets from their Facebook Event Post.

Historic Atlas Theater

211 W. Lincolnway Cheyenne October 30th at 7pm & 11pm

October 31st at 7pm $ 11pm Ages 18+ only TICKETS

307-638-6543 (Monday through Friday from 12pm to 5pm) at the Mary Godfrey Playhouse Atlas Box Office will be open at 6pm on show nights for door sales. WEBSITE SALES ARE CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE VIP Tables are Available: $180.00

*Each VIP guest receives 1 drink, 1 concession, early access, front row seating, goodie bag, and more!! Regular Reserved Seating: $15.00

Tickets are cheap! Only 15 bucks? That's a deal, and it's helping out a local small theater, so why not? I mean, looking at the 10 day forecast, it looks like it'll be around 60 both of those days, with the temperature drop will be above freezing. With that, let's hope there are plenty of people dressed up like their favorite characters! That's the best part of watching the show in public, in my humble opinion.

They're also looking for some volunteers, you can check out what they need here