Rocky Mountain National Park Closed Due To Fires

Rocky Mountain National Park has announced that it is closed to all visitors on Thursday (Oct. 22) in an emailed press release.

Fire activity has increased on the west side of the Continental Divide to force the closure. Air quality is considered hazardous inside Rocky Mountain National Park.

Crews hope to have an infrared flight over the fire to determine how much fire activity is inside the national park.

Trail Ridge Road is also currently not passable because of downed trees.

The Cameron Peak Fire is currently burning over 206,977 acres on one side of the park, according to Thursday's official report. 11.2 miles away, the East Troublesome Fire is burning over 125,602 acres.