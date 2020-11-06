Rocky Mountain National Park Shares Photos of Fire Damage

While crews continue to battle Cameron Peak Fire and East Troublesome Fire, the National Park Service reported that nearly 30,000 acres of Rocky Mountain National Park was burned by Colorado's two largest wildfires.

The park partially reopened on November 6 after being closed for two weeks, but not all of the park can reopen, as the fires are still active.

The National Park Service announced in a press release what has been lost in the wildfires, including the Grand Lake entrance (pictured) and many historic buildings.

Courtesy National Park Service

'It pains our hearts to see the loss of cherished structures like the Green Mountain cabins and Onahu Lodge, located along Trail Ridge Road in the Kawuneeche Valley,' park superintendent Darla Sidles said. 'Both were eligible for the National Register of Historic Places for their rustic design and association with early 20th century development of ranching and resort industries... They were also where many of our seasonal staff were housed.'

The oldest structure lost was the 1925 Fern Lake Backcountry Patrol Cabin.

'In 95 years, countless rangers, wilderness crews, trails crews, biologists, and search and rescue operations have been based and supported out of this cabin,' Sidles said.

The National Park Service said that the 'main park housing area, the Kawuneeche Visitor Center, the Trail River Ranch main building and Buckaroo Barn were all spared.'